ELKO – There will be a community snowshoe hike in Lamoille Canyon near the vicinity of the Talbot Trail and Power House Picnic Area in the Ruby Mountains on March 23.
The event will start at 5 p.m. and last approximately two hours. Snowshoes are available at no charge; call the BLM Elko District office at 753-0200 to reserve a pair or you can bring your own equipment.
There may be several trails for this hike. After the hike, free snacks and hot chocolate will be served around a campfire.
Come prepared for fun: Dress warmly in layers, waterproof hiking boots, bring a headlamp or flashlight, and trekking poles.
For more information call the BLM District Office or Mike Setlock of the BLM at 753-0200, or the Forest Service at 738-5171.
The Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Nevada State Parks, South Fork State Park, and Nevada Outdoor Schools has teamed up to offer this free, guided snowshoe hike.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.