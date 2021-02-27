Stories of Old Nevada: Jarbidge

I have visited Jarbidge, in Elko County, a few times on hunting trips and with my family camping. The town is located at the bottom of the scenic Jarbidge River Canyon. It is near the edge of the Jarbidge Wilderness about 10 miles south of the Idaho-Nevada border.

It is easy to access Jarbidge from Elko, but use a map, as there are several turns. Often the road is closed between late October and June due to heavy snowfall. Known for its remoteness, no paved roads exist within about 20 miles of Jarbidge.

The name “Jarbidge” is derived from the Shoshone language, meaning “Devil.” Natives believed the nearby hills were haunted by a weird beastly creature. A more correct pronunciation for this Shoshone word would be “Jahabich.”

The town of Jarbidge is on the Bruneau River that flows north to Idaho and the Salmon River. It was once known as the “River of No Return” since boats could navigate down the river but could not return due to the fast rapids. It got this name from a 1954 movie, “River of No Return.” The song by the same name was sung by Marilyn Monroe in her second movie.

My prehistoric novel “Legends of Spirit Cave” has an interesting character named Bruneau who came from Jarbidge.