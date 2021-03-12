Suggested Itineraries

Beginning in the 1870s scattered mines were extracting gold and copper from four districts later known as the Contact Mining District. Many Chinese worked mines on China Mountain on commission. Productive new mines boomed Contact in 1897 through 1898, then slowed until a 1905 revival. Connected to the outside world by stagecoach and 16-mule freight wagons, Contact’s copper ore was more valuable after World War I increased copper demand and much more profitable after the Union Pacific short line being built between Twin Falls, Idaho and Wells, NV located a depot below town in 1925. Fires destroyed many of the town’s buildings, but it clung to life through a long decline until its post office closed in 1962. There are still a few residents and the gutted Contact Community Social Hall still stands, its pressed tin ornamental ceiling rusting a little more every winter. Go about 50 miles north of Wells on US 93, turn left and west for 3/4 of a mile. Site on State map. Historic marker just off US 93.