Suggested Itineraries

Full Day Tour South
South Fork Reservoir, Jiggs, Harrison Pass, Ruby Mountain Wildlife Refuge, Lamoille
This full day tour will take you to South Fork Reservoir and the little town of Jiggs. From there you go over Harrison Pass to the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge. On your return you will pass through Ruby Valley and Fort Halleck.
From Elko take the Lamoille Highway (Nevada State Highway 227) southeast toward Spring Creek. At the stoplight near the Spring Creek Plaza, approximately 6 miles, turn right on Jiggs Highway (Nevada State Highway 228). After traveling about 10 miles you will reach the South Fork Reservoir at the South Fork Dam. This is Nevada’s newest State Park with such amenities as campsites, restrooms, showers and a boat ramp. A popular fishing spot, the Nevada Department of Wildlife stocks the reservoir with trout and bass.
Roughly 20 miles south of the turnoff to the park is the town of Jiggs, once the center of a large ranch in Mound Valley. Stop at the Jiggs Bar for a cool drink and see the mounted two-headed calf.
Leaving Jiggs, travel three miles then turn left (east) to the Harrison Pass Road.
The next leg of the tour takes you through Harrison Pass to the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge. When the blacktop road ends you will travel another 15 miles across the mountain range and Harrison Pass at 7,247-feet elevation. This road may be closed in winter so check with the Highway Department for road conditions before setting out.
The road is steep, winding, rough and not maintained during the winter months. The gravel road comes to a dead end at State Route 767. Turn right (south) and follow the road to the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters. Fishing and hunting regulation publications are distributed here.
Head south and you will see the Ruby Marshes made up of more than 200 springs. Within the 38,000-acre refuge, created in 1938, a network of ditches and dikes were built to manage the riparian habitat. More than 200 species of birds, including trumpeter swans, canvasback and redhead ducks, cranes, herons, egrets, eagles, falcons and others make their home here. Five types of trout and bass were introduced to the area as well. This is a popular spot attracting anglers from around the world.
After exploring the area around the refuge, head north again continuing to the town of Ruby Valley. If you are hungry, the Ruby Lake Resort is a good place to have a snack or a full meal. Continue north until you reach State Highway 229, turning left on the blacktop road. Heading on this northbound route you’ll pass through Arthur. About 12-miles further you will reach State Route 227 on your left where you can continue your tour to Lamoille or continue straight to Interstate-80. Westbound Interstate-80, another 12 miles further will bring you back to Elko.
If you decide on heading toward Lamoille, you will pass by a memorial at the site of Fort Halleck where a military fort was built in 1867. After the discharge of the soldiers, medical aid and a government school were maintained here.
The quaint community of Lamoille is about 10 miles past the Fort Halleck memorial. By this time, you’ll probably be ready for dinner and the Pine Lodge in Lamoille is an excellent choice. Afterwards, continue along the Lamoille Highway to Elko for the completion of this full day tour.
Half Day Tour South
Lamoille, Lamoille Canyon National Scenic Byway, Fort Halleck
To begin this half-day tour, head for the Ruby Mountains by following Hwy. 227 18 miles south of Elko. On the way you will pass Spring Creek, a residential community with an equestrian center, trap and skeet club, golf course and a private lake. Make a right turn right on Canyon Drive just before you reach the tiny town of Lamoille. This 12-mile drive curves its way upward through the verdant, lush landscape of glacier-formed Lamoille Canyon. A four-stop, self-guided auto tour with geology interpretive exhibits leads travelers past meadows bursting with wildflowers, abundant wildlife, waterfalls and avalanche chutes. More than 100 miles of trails dotted with numerous pristine alpine lakes attract hikers to this beautiful mountain area.
After exploring the canyon, head back down Canyon Drive into the charming town of Lamoille, boasting family ranches and country lanes. The tiny town is a popular destination with travelers from around the state.
Have lunch and converse with locals at O’Carroll’s. If you arrive in the evening, enjoy a steak or seafood at the Pine Lodge. This long-established dinner house and 3-room hotel has an astonishing display of game animals. Be sure to stop at The Gallery, a wonderful shop located across from the country store. It is filled with antiques, handcrafted furniture, fossils and minerals.
Continue your drive through Lamoille on Hwy. 227. This well-graded dirt road takes you toward Hwy. 228. The winding road travels through 17-miles of beautiful ranch country. You’ll see a memorial marker at the site of Fort Halleck, an old military post that became a social center where many balls and dances were held. When you reach the end of Highway 228 turn left, heading north on paved Highway 229. When you reach I-80, go westbound. From the Interstate it is approximately 20 miles back to Elko.
Half Day Tour North
Tuscarora
Leaving Elko on State Route 225, pass the airport, cross I-80, continue north into the Independence Mountains. You’ll pass Adobe Summit after traveling about 12 miles. Proceed another 14 miles to Dinner Station, a stop on the Elko-Tuscarora stage line. Before continuing their journey across the desert, stage passengers once stopped here for a meal while horses were fed and watered.
Go ahead from here another four miles where you’ll reach State Route 226. Turn left toward Tuscarora.
On the way you will pass through an area where the Petrochem Company drilled an experimental oil well in 1981. A bit further along you will see the bar and cabins at Taylor Canyon Resort. You could stop here for a stretch break and grab a snack or a meal.
Shortly after the resort, less than one-half mile on the left is the graded dirt road to Tuscarora. After driving about a mile, you can see the town on the hillside to your right. About five miles ahead take a right-hand turn to this fascinating living ghost town.
Drive up and down the narrow lanes and see the remains of this once thriving mining town. Gold was discovered here in the spring of 1867. Old relics adorn many of the ramshackle buildings. There are no facilities here for tourists. However, the Parks family operates a pottery school.
Visitors may tour the establishment and see the hand-made kilns that fire products made of local clay. Pottery pieces are available for purchase from this renowned school.
On your way out of Tuscarora, notice the old fenced in cemetery on your left. Be sure to stop and see the gravesites of early settlers and members of the old ranch families.
Half Day Tour East
Clover Valley, Contact & Bishop Creek Turnoff On The California Trail
Along Clover Valley Road are family ranches in operation since the 1860s. Descendants of early pioneers are still there helping each other to live off the land and maintain the cowboy way of life. On one of America’s most beautiful and authentically western ranch roads Angel Creek Ranch has modernized somewhat with the award-winning Ruby Mountain Micro-Brewery operating to the rear of its 19th century house.
Original pioneers rest in two graveyards, one overlooked by a natural rock formation “Hole in the Mountain.” This valley is described in Shawn Halls Connecting the West, or see A History of Clover Valley, Nevada by Robin Johns in the Northeastern Nevada Museum reference section. From the 4-Way intersection in Wells go about 5 miles south on US Highway 93, then turn west (right) to follow Clover Valley Road (Nevada 232) which runs south about 20 miles passing 18 ranches and several residences, then bends east to rejoin US 93.
Contact
Beginning in the 1870s scattered mines were extracting gold and copper from four districts later known as the Contact Mining District. Many Chinese worked mines on China Mountain on commission. Productive new mines boomed Contact in 1897 through 1898, then slowed until a 1905 revival. Connected to the outside world by stagecoach and 16-mule freight wagons, Contact’s copper ore was more valuable after World War I increased copper demand and much more profitable after the Union Pacific short line being built between Twin Falls, Idaho and Wells, NV located a depot below town in 1925. Fires destroyed many of the town’s buildings, but it clung to life through a long decline until its post office closed in 1962. There are still a few residents and the gutted Contact Community Social Hall still stands, its pressed tin ornamental ceiling rusting a little more every winter. Go about 50 miles north of Wells on US 93, turn left and west for 3/4 of a mile. Site on State map. Historic marker just off US 93.
Bishop Creek Turnoff On the California Trail
For those with Greenhaw & Hyslop’s Entering the Great Basin, The California Trail Through Wells, Nevada there are a multitude of trail landmarks in the general vicinity of Wells, Nevada, including the Bishop Creek Turnoff.
Full Day Tour North
Tuscarora, Jack Creek, Mountain City, Wildhorse, and North Fork
From Elko take State Route 225 North through the Independence Mountains to Tuscarora. The town can be reached by turning left (West) on State Route 226. About 19 miles from this intersection, you will see a graded dirt road on your left and a sign directing you to the town site. Tuscarora sits on a hillside to the right about five miles up the road.
Tuscarora lies in the Independence Valley, west of the mountains of the same name. Prospectors were the first white men interested in the area. In 1867 two brothers, Steve and John Beard established a mining district here.
Once you have completed your exploration of Tuscarora, return the way you came to State Route 226, turning left. About six miles north you will see the Spanish Ranch founded by L.I. Hogle, one of the earliest landowners. Pedro and Bernard Altube bought Hogle Field and it became the core of operations for the Spanish Ranch.
After traveling another five miles you’ll reach Jack Creek. The Jack Creek Lodge offers a place to stop for a meal, stretch your legs. A small store carries provisions where you can get a quick snack. After passing through Jack Creek, you will reach a place to turn right onto FR473 toward the Jack Creek Campground and pass through the Humboldt National Forest. The road is normally closed during winter months so check with the Highway Department before taking this route. It is also open range cattle grazing country, so watch for livestock. You will pass by the Doheny and Stevens ranches on your right. Once you reach State Route 225 turn left toward Wildhorse and Mountain City.
Traveling north about eight miles is the Wildhorse Dam, a popular fishing area with local anglers. The Wildhorse State Recreation area has a paved boat ramp, restrooms, and campground. Though restricted in winter, this is one of the best places in the state for ice fishing. You can also get the latest fishing forecast at Wild Horse Ranch & Resort, which also offers food, gas and overnight lodging.
On your return trip you will pass through North Fork. The Highway Department Maintenance Station was once a ranching settlement with a school, saloon and grocery store.
Finishing your tour, make your way back the remaining 54 miles south on State Route 225 to Elko. On your return trip, you will drive through some of Nevada’s greatest cattle ranch areas. The famous singer and actor, Bing Crosby purchased the Crumley ranches in this area in 1948. He was also named Elko’s Honorary Mayor.