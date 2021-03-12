Summer recreation

Spruce Mountain
The first trail centers around Spruce Mountain, located east of U.S. Highway 93 south of Wells. The trail goes to the site of the historic mining ghost town of Spruce Mountain, complete with abandoned structures and equipment, as well as several abandoned historic mine sites, such as the Black Forest and Killie mines.
It winds through varied terrain and elevations, offering wildlife viewing opportunities such as deer, elk, wild mustangs, raptors and other birds, smaller mammals, and the occasional mountain lion track. The trail crosses several distinct ecosystems, from sagebrush flats to grazing meadows to mountainous evergreen forest to mountaintop barrens above the tree line. Nearby runs the path of the Hastings Cutoff, part of the original California Trail used by early emigrants moving west.
Sunflower Flats/Merritt Mountain
The second trail is to Sunflower Flats/Merritt Mountain. It is located east of Mountain City Highway, north of Wildhorse Reservoir.
The area is rich in historic mining culture as well as beautiful scenery and abundant wildlife. This trail will connect the Wildhorse Reservoir area with the historic town of Mountain City, which includes a Forest Service Visitors Center. It also goes near the mining ghost towns of Patsville and Rio Tinto.
The gentle terrain of this trail is particularly well-suited to families with children, beginner ATV and snowmobile riders. The trail is also conducive to senior outdoor recreationalists, as well as the off-highway SUV driver.
Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge
In Northeastern Nevada, some of the best birding areas can be found at the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge, east of Elko, the Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway near Elko and Goshute Mountains Raptor Area, south of West Wendover.
Varieties of birds including Canvasback Ducks, Trumpeter Swans, Greater Sandhill Cranes and Sage Grouse are some among the whopping 220 species that call the Regure home, or a stopover location on their migratory paths.
This 37,632-acre refuge offers a full day of wildlife viewing. A fresh water bullrush marsh, open ponds, and grassy uplands are home to an amazing variety of birds, fish, and animals.
Distance from Elko: 65 miles (104.7 km)
Services Along Route: None available
Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway
Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway runs 12 miles (22.3km) through this U-shaped, sheer-walled canyon that is home to Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, mountain goats, mule deer, Himalayan snowcock, and a variety of peak-dwelling birds.
Distance from Elko: 25 miles (40.3 km)
Services Along Route: Limited services available in Lamoille (13 miles)
Angel Lake Scenic Byway
A gorgeous little lake high in the east Humboldt Range. Angel Lake is the only alpine lake accessible by paved road in the area. Seasonally a visitor can view bighorn sheep, deer, mountain goats, and many types of alpine birds.
Distance from Elko: 62 miles (103.5 km)
Services: All Services available in Wells (12 miles)