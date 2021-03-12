Summer recreation

Spruce Mountain

The first trail centers around Spruce Mountain, located east of U.S. Highway 93 south of Wells. The trail goes to the site of the historic mining ghost town of Spruce Mountain, complete with abandoned structures and equipment, as well as several abandoned historic mine sites, such as the Black Forest and Killie mines.

It winds through varied terrain and elevations, offering wildlife viewing opportunities such as deer, elk, wild mustangs, raptors and other birds, smaller mammals, and the occasional mountain lion track. The trail crosses several distinct ecosystems, from sagebrush flats to grazing meadows to mountainous evergreen forest to mountaintop barrens above the tree line. Nearby runs the path of the Hastings Cutoff, part of the original California Trail used by early emigrants moving west.

Sunflower Flats/Merritt Mountain

The second trail is to Sunflower Flats/Merritt Mountain. It is located east of Mountain City Highway, north of Wildhorse Reservoir.