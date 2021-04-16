Take a Kid Fishing Day May 8

SPRING CREEK – Early registration is underway for Take a Kid Fishing Day on May 8.

Same-day registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Spring Creek Marina and is free to everyone – Spring Creek members and non-members – who are 12 years old and younger.

Children are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the event. Catch limit is two fish per child.

Lunch is sponsored by Khoury’s and State Farm Insurance Broker Brent Stokes. Participants may also enter a drawing for prizes.

To register, visit the Spring Creek Association website to download the form, or call 775-753-6295 for information.

