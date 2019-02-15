The firearms accessory company, Tandemkross, has been on my radar for some time. My first introduction to this fine 100% Made in America firm came by way of the internet. At the time, I was surfing online for accessories to upgrade my standard Ruger 10-22 carbine.
I had a vision of transforming the basic field gun into a heavy-barrelled, high accuracy target/hunting rimfire. My goal was to find quality aftermarket parts that would enhance not only the appearance, but also the performance of my 10-22 without breaking the bank.
I did manage to track down a number of accessory companies, but honestly, their products were either inordinately expensive, of questionable quality, or sadly, in some cases, both. And then I happened upon Tandemkross. Viva la Difference!
Established in the “Live Free or Die” state of New Hampshire -- just a stone’s throw from my own home state of Maine -- Tandemkross manufactures a stunning array of aftermarket accessories for upgrading many popular U.S. and a number of foreign makers’ guns. If you own a Glock, Walther, Ruger, Remington, Smith and Wesson, Browning, or a Kel-Tec firearm, then TK has something for you.
Interestingly, Tandemkross also fabricates a number of interesting accessory items for the aged surplus Russian Mosin Nagants that have been imported into the U.S. in their many thousands, replacement parts for AR’s, standard 1911 .45 ACP and .22 LR versions, as well as a variety of 12 gauge shotgun platforms. Check them out at www.tandemkross.com.
Now back to the TK-based 10-22 rebuild that I highlighted in an August 2016 column. Again, my goals for this build where to 1) enhance the appearance of the gun (increase the "wow" factor for my own personal pride of ownership) and 2) increase the gun’s functionality and accuracy-potential to hammer out more X’s at the target range, and to extend the effective range of the .22 LR on my annual groundsquirrel, prairie dog, and cottontail hunts.
Here’s a list of the TK parts I assembled to make these goals a reality. I installed their Advantage charging bolt handle with scope mount pic rail, the Guardian bolt release plate, an Eagle’s talon extractor, T.K. “shock block” bolt buffer, performance v-block barrel mount, trigger sear springs, and to feed the beast, a Double Kross Tandem (piggyback) magazine body and magazine assembly tool.
Since I already had a Hogue Overmolded stock and Champion .920 bull barrel on hand, the total cost of conversion was a miserly $80. And what about the performance enhancement? Magnifique! My once plain-Jane 10-22 is now the target/plinker/varminter of my dreams.
In my Nov. 22, 2018 column (“The Perfect Black Friday Gift -- Ruger’s New PCC”) I gushed on and on about Ruger’s newly released 9mm PCC (Pistol Caliber Carbine). Earlier that month I had gotten my hands on one and had duly run it through its paces at the range. Its performance during those outings suggested that I was holding another perfect candidate for a TK-based makeover. I wasted no time hopping online to see if the good guys at TK had cooked up any upgrades for the nifty new Wonder Nine yet. Indeed they had. I placed an order for all three items on the spot. They are: the Game Changer Pro 9mm muzzle compensator ($59.99), Victory Trigger ($49.99), and 3-pack of replacement trigger sear springs ($6.99).
Now before I amble on about how awesome the new PCC upgrade is (and it is), let me speculate about why I believe people spend their hard-earned money upgrading their favorite personal possessions, be it a gun, a car, an iPhone, kitchen appliance, living room furniture, whatever.
I believe that there are two camps of thought here: 1) individuals that want to enhance both the appearance and the performance characteristics of their possession as a source of personal pride in the object. 2) the second camp are individuals that are primarily interested in “supercharging” the performance of the possession, and image enhancement may be secondary. In the wide world of firearms enthusiasts, average shooters, like you and I, make up the first camp, while highly motivated, No Second Place-minded competitive shooters make up the latter.
The cool thing about aftermarket enhancements is that they have a place in both worlds. In my case, the muzzle compensator, flat-faced trigger make my gun look a lot cooler and along with new “sear” the PCC seems to shoot a bit faster and more controllably. My competition-minded buddies, however, talk about how the lack of pre-travel and over-travel, as well as the reduced pull weight, offered by the new sear and trigger allow them to make faster and more accurate hits downrange. And by reducing muzzle lift, the compensator aids in maintaining sight picture while shooting, and smooths the transition from one target to the next. And competitive shooters live by the mantra: “Smooth is Fast.”
So there you have it. No matter what flavor you favor: be it improving the function and upping the “cool factor” of your favorite firearm, or supercharging your gun’s performance to give you a competitive edge, Tandemkross manufactures and stocks the upgrades you desire. You’ll find, as millions of gunnies have found, that Tandemkross lives up to its motto: Making Good Guns Great. It’s what they do!
Oh, did I mention that all Tandemkross products carry a lifetime warranty, and are backed by an excellent customer service department, and that their website has excellent installation videos (thanks Bill)? Indeed, they do!
