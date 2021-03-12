The Freedom to Go Where You Want to Go

There are few things I love more than the great outdoors. That being said, two of those things are snowmobiling, and having the great outdoors all to myself.
Elko is one place I get to have all three. You might see a couple people at the parking lot as you are loading or unloading (people are usually friendly and might talk shop for a minute with you) but once the helmets go on and the sleds fire up, you can plan on almost complete isolation, excluding your riding party, for the rest of the day. Don't get me wrong, it’s not that riding around others can't be fun, but exploring the expansiveness of northern Nevada with a few good buddies pushing your limits and the limits of your riding partners--there’s just something freeing about it all. You feel wild and untethered; it bonds you together.
The options we have of areas to ride are vast. We always try to tailor each ride to our most inexperienced rider. If we're looking at a day with some novices, Sunflower Flats is our go to, as it has something for everyone: vast expansive powder flats; hills that, though steep, have few consequences if things don't go as planned; and when the sun is out and it's clear, you can see for miles--the views alone are worth the trip, and people are always blown away by the beauty of the snow covered desert. My favorite thing to do on a snowmobile is take people out who have never ridden, or never ridden backcountry, and share with them my passion. This is why I started SledNV, so I have a venue to share that passion with others.
For the riders looking for a more challenging day, we have plenty of zones that will test your skills. A riding buddy of mine and I took a trip riding up to Merritt Mountain, where there wasn’t a single track on the ground other than the ones coming off our sleds. We knew the conventional route, but decided to try to get there a new way. We spent the day reading the terrain and picking our way through some of the best technical terrain I have ever ridden. That's one of the best things about riding in Nevada--having the ability to explore new places and routes into them.
Nevada snowmobiling is still wild and unmolested, especially if you're willing to trailer 25-30 minutes further to get away from the crowd. That's the way we like it, and that falls in line with what appeals most to backcountry snowmobilers: the freedom to go where you want to go, any way you choose to get there.