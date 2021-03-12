The Freedom to Go Where You Want to Go

There are few things I love more than the great outdoors. That being said, two of those things are snowmobiling, and having the great outdoors all to myself.

Elko is one place I get to have all three. You might see a couple people at the parking lot as you are loading or unloading (people are usually friendly and might talk shop for a minute with you) but once the helmets go on and the sleds fire up, you can plan on almost complete isolation, excluding your riding party, for the rest of the day. Don't get me wrong, it’s not that riding around others can't be fun, but exploring the expansiveness of northern Nevada with a few good buddies pushing your limits and the limits of your riding partners--there’s just something freeing about it all. You feel wild and untethered; it bonds you together.