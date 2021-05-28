There are many things that go into making a stream or lake a great fishery and each angler has their own idea of what is good and what isn’t. Some anglers like big fish, some like to catch a lot of fish and some just like to get away from the crowds.
These are some of the things, but not all, that were taken into consideration when selecting these top 10 fishing destinations in northeastern Nevada:
10. Lamoille Creek is probably the most fished creek in eastern Nevada. It is in beautiful Lamoille Canyon just a 30-minute drive out of Elko and is accessed by a blacktop road. It is stocked in the summer when flows subside with tiger trout, a brook trout – brown trout hybrid. The upper part of the canyon has the easiest access but is also the most heavily fished. Look for beaver ponds, small pools and pocket water for the best fishing.
9. Wilson Reservoir is about 80 miles northeast of Elko, taking about two hours to get to. Due to this, it doesn’t receive the pressure that other area reservoirs do. There is a BLM campground and a boat launch. Good fishing for both trout and black bass, it has some of the best water quality for a reservoir in the county. In the spring, when the lake is spilling, fishing below the spillway is very popular.
8. Illipah Reservoir is located on US 50 between Eureka and Ely and is another reservoir that doesn’t get as much pressure as the more popular waters. It is stocked with rainbow trout by NDOW but has a good wild brown trout population. Fishing is good here in the spring but can be very good in the fall for brown trout, which are fall spawners and become more active that time of year.
7. Cave Lake State Park is a very popular fishing destination for Clark County anglers but has a well taken care of campground within walking distance to this picturesque lake. It is stocked with rainbow trout, but also has a population of wild brown trout. The state record 27-pound brown trout was caught here in 1984 and several 10-plus pound brown trout have been caught in recent years. The average size rainbow or brook trout is small, though, averaging seven to 12 inches This is a great place to take the family and beginner anglers as it is fairly easy to catch the smaller trout.
6. Hendrys Creek is another White Pine water that is located on the east side of Mt. Moriah in the Snake Range near the Utah border. This creek holds Bonnevile cutthroat trout, one of the six species in Nevada’s Native Fish Slam. This is a great place to get away from people with good, small-stream fishing for cutts.
5. Hidden Lake is for those anglers who are willing to hike for a few hours to get to this high elevation lake on the east side of the Ruby Mountains with incredible views of Ruby Valley and beyond. This lake sits at approximately 9,500 feet above sea level and is home to Lahontan Cutthroat trout. Camp here to enjoy some of the most beautiful sunsets and sunrises you will ever see. If the trout in Hidden don’t cooperate, it is a short 1.5 mile hike down to Robinson Lake where the brook trout are generally very eager to be caught.
4. Angel Lake, like Cave Lake, has a nice campground within walking distance of the lake, though during the summer you generally need to make reservations to get a campsite. This glacially carved lake sitting at 9,400 feet is one of the highest lakes in the U.S. that can be accessed by a blacktop road. It holds brook, rainbow and tiger trout. It is another great family fishery though don’t go here for the solitude.
3. The Jarbidge River is home to the southernmost population of bull trout in North America. It is also home to mountain whitefish and redband trout. These are three of the six native salmonids that make up Nevada’s Native Fish Slam. Bull trout are generally caught at higher elevations (above 7,000 feet), so a bit of hiking is called for. Redband trout can be caught where the river runs through the town of Jarbidge as well as at the USFS campground upstream from the town. Mountain whitefish are best targeted in the pocket water a mile or two downstream of Jarbidge.
2. Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge could probably count as two spots as anglers target the collection ditch in the northern half of the Refuge for large trophy trout from mid-December to mid-April. Both the state record rainbow trout and tiger trout were caught on the Refuge. In the heat of the summer, anglers head out into the south lake in small boats targeting largemouth bass. July and August are the best months here.
1. Wildhorse Reservoir has been among the best fisheries in recent years in terms of both numbers, variety and size of fish. Trout averaging 16 to 21 inches are common here as well as perch, catfish and bass. With the end of the drought and three years of good winters, the trout fishery is producing footballs and lots of them. The perch have come back strong with the state record perch being caught earlier this year. As an added bonus, with the great winter the lake was spilling for several months sending reservoir-sized fish into the East Fork of the Owyhee River, which is the tailwater to Wildhorse. Anglers report catching large trout every other cast throughout much of the summer. Fishing both the reservoir and the river should continue to be good throughout the fall and into the ice fishing season this winter.