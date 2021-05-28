There are many things that go into making a stream or lake a great fishery and each angler has their own idea of what is good and what isn’t. Some anglers like big fish, some like to catch a lot of fish and some just like to get away from the crowds.

These are some of the things, but not all, that were taken into consideration when selecting these top 10 fishing destinations in northeastern Nevada:

10. Lamoille Creek is probably the most fished creek in eastern Nevada. It is in beautiful Lamoille Canyon just a 30-minute drive out of Elko and is accessed by a blacktop road. It is stocked in the summer when flows subside with tiger trout, a brook trout – brown trout hybrid. The upper part of the canyon has the easiest access but is also the most heavily fished. Look for beaver ponds, small pools and pocket water for the best fishing.

9. Wilson Reservoir is about 80 miles northeast of Elko, taking about two hours to get to. Due to this, it doesn’t receive the pressure that other area reservoirs do. There is a BLM campground and a boat launch. Good fishing for both trout and black bass, it has some of the best water quality for a reservoir in the county. In the spring, when the lake is spilling, fishing below the spillway is very popular.