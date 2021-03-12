Trails for Every Skill Level

ELKO – The Elko region offers a variety of outdoor recreation, including bicycling and running. Numerous marked and unmarked trails can accommodate most any level of skill. Terrain and elevation vary widely, so it is best to check if they are passable during the winter months.

The Elko Convention and Visitors Authority lists several mountain biking adventures, including Tuscarora, Harrison Pass, Sunflower Flats, Hamilton Stage Road Loop and Spruce Mountain. These areas offer different challenges, including length and elevation changes on a few. They are also somewhat remote.

Much closer to town, the Elko SnoBowl recently added biking trails to its landscape.

“They revived the SnoBowl Foundation, got it going in 2010 and started building trails at that time,” said co-creator Brandon Short. “It makes sense. Ski and Bike parks are sort of a common thing nowadays … they convert the ski resorts into biking resorts in the summertime, so this is our own little city ski and bike park.”

According to runner and bicyclist Leslie Creel, some of the best places to run include South Hills at the end of Ninth Street. She also enjoys the trails around Summit Estates. These are hilly, unmarked tails.