Trails for Every Skill Level

ELKO – The Elko region offers a variety of outdoor recreation, including bicycling and running. Numerous marked and unmarked trails can accommodate most any level of skill. Terrain and elevation vary widely, so it is best to check if they are passable during the winter months.
The Elko Convention and Visitors Authority lists several mountain biking adventures, including Tuscarora, Harrison Pass, Sunflower Flats, Hamilton Stage Road Loop and Spruce Mountain. These areas offer different challenges, including length and elevation changes on a few. They are also somewhat remote.
Much closer to town, the Elko SnoBowl recently added biking trails to its landscape.
“They revived the SnoBowl Foundation, got it going in 2010 and started building trails at that time,” said co-creator Brandon Short. “It makes sense. Ski and Bike parks are sort of a common thing nowadays … they convert the ski resorts into biking resorts in the summertime, so this is our own little city ski and bike park.”
According to runner and bicyclist Leslie Creel, some of the best places to run include South Hills at the end of Ninth Street. She also enjoys the trails around Summit Estates. These are hilly, unmarked tails.
“I just love running up Road’s End from Lamoille Canyon,” said Creel. “That’s a limited time of year. I like doing the Talbot Trail." Talbot is the newest and lowest trail in the Rubies, accessible from the parking lot above the Powerhouse Picnic area.
Creel said she also enjoys using the trails around South Fork Reservoir. "There's a nice finished trail on the inlet side of South Fork that is great for strolling."
Hardcore trail runners may want to check out Ruby Mountain Relay. Attendees compete each August, running different segments of the trail that reach as high as 10,500 feet. The race loops around Island Lake, Lamoille Lake and Liberty Pass.
"I love the Rubies," said race director Robert Johnson.
The race involves true team spirit and part of its appeal is the social aspect. Teams stay together in campsites and share food and camaraderie while one of their members completes a leg of the journey.
The best things about the trail, according to Johnson, are the breath-taking scenery and the fact that the course is conquered all in one day.
The Man-Mule Race has been around since 1978. It started with a wager between a long distance runner and a mule rider. The race has since expanded to all forms of non-motorized transportation.
The race takes place in Lamoille with a "trail trial" for equestrian participants. Runners compete over a nine-mile course of country roads and walkers complete six miles. Mountain bike participants usually ride a loop through the lower mountains and into town.
"And, just so no one is left out," said organizer Carolyn Steninger, "there is a roughly two-mile boy-burro fun run leaving the grove and making a loop past the church."
The event is a major fundraiser for the Ruby Mountain Riding for the Handicapped Association.
Easier routes are available in the Elko area, such as the HARP Trail, which runs adjacent to the Humboldt River. The trail is flat and accessible right in town.
“My usual bike route is from Good Blends out Old Highway 40 to the Giudici Ranch where the pavement ends,” said bike enthusiast Deirdre Donnelly.
This route is perfect for all skill levels.
There are seven miles of paved pathway in Spring Creek that are used for biking, walking and running. The trail runs alongside Lamoille Highway.
Recent efforts are aimed at connecting this trail with the City of Elko by utilizing five miles of a new Southwest Gas Corp. utility trench project. This is part of a local effort to increase bike routes and bring more recreational tourism to Elko.