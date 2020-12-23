Water Development Atlas: A gift for the outdoorsman

LAS VEGAS – If you are having trouble finding the right holiday gift for the outdoorsman in your life, perhaps the Nevada Water Development Atlas is just what you need.
Published by the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the Water Development Atlas is a gift that keeps on giving, whether one hunts or simply enjoys wildlife viewing. Its 174 pages of full-color maps document the location of big game and small game water developments throughout the state. Also known as guzzlers, these developments are designed to trap and store rainwater that supplements natural water sources.
“The Water Development Atlas contains enough information to keep all outdoor enthusiasts busy and help them find their way,” said Martin Olson, Hunter Education Coordinator for NDOW. “It is one of those resources that all outdoorsmen and women should carry in their vehicle when out and about.”
All wildlife species benefit from the development of guzzlers, and so do hunters and wildlife watchers who can use the 1:144,000 scale topographical maps to identify areas where they might find their quarry. The 11 x 17-inch maps cover all of Nevada and include wilderness area boundaries along with other land management designations.
Specifically identified are state wildlife management areas and tribal lands, along with lands managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and boundaries of the state’s 17 counties.
In addition to maps, the Water Development Atlas includes tables listing the individual guzzlers with their GPS coordinates.
The Water Development Atlas sells for just $50 and can be purchased at any NDOW regional office or ordered by mail. An order form complete with instructions is available online at www.ndow.org/Education/Publications/. Shipping is an additional $5, and that will cover shipping for as many as four copies of the Atlas. For quantities of five or more, you are encouraged to call NDOW at 775-688-1513.
You might also consider giving your outdoor enthusiast a hunting or fishing license. If you have their account information you can purchase a license online at ndowlicensing.com. Or you can give them a gift card with enough money to cover the cost.