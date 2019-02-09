Try 1 month for 99¢
Ice Fishing

Kaitlyn Rizo of Elko with a 4-pound trout she caught a few weeks ago at Wildhorse Reservoir.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO — The annual Wildhorse Trout Derby will be held Presidents Day weekend, Feb. 16-17.

There is a $10 entry fee each day with 100 percent cash payout of entry fees to the top three longest fish each day.

Entry times are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day at the Mile High Steakhouse at the Wildhorse Resort. Judging ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

According to organizers the event will be family friendly and includes sledding, camping, ice skating and a raffle for the Wildhorse Road Fund.

The Mile High Steakhouse will have hot food and beverages available as well as lodging and full RV hookups.

For more information call the Mile High Steakhouse at 775-397-7155 or Wildhorse State Park at 775-385-5939.

