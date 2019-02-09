ELKO — The annual Wildhorse Trout Derby will be held Presidents Day weekend, Feb. 16-17.
There is a $10 entry fee each day with 100 percent cash payout of entry fees to the top three longest fish each day.
Entry times are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day at the Mile High Steakhouse at the Wildhorse Resort. Judging ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.
According to organizers the event will be family friendly and includes sledding, camping, ice skating and a raffle for the Wildhorse Road Fund.
The Mile High Steakhouse will have hot food and beverages available as well as lodging and full RV hookups.
For more information call the Mile High Steakhouse at 775-397-7155 or Wildhorse State Park at 775-385-5939.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.