Trail elevations rise nearly 2,000 feet in the mountains surrounding Jack Creek. Opportunities for all levels of skiers are available.

Distance from Elko: 58 miles (93.4 km)

Angel Lake Scenic Byway

This easily accessible alpine lake offers a variety of skiing possibilities throughout the season.

Distance from Elko: 62 miles (103.5 km)

Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge

Plenty of rolling space is available on the 37,632-acre refuge for beginners to practice their cross-country skills.

Distance from Elko: 65 miles (104.7 km)

Winter months in the Elko area are usually blanketed with snow. Whether your idea of adventure revolves around the hush of falling snowflakes in a pristine alpine meadow or racing through powder with adrenaline-pumping speed, Northern Nevada can fulfill your longings.

With the challenge of winter recreation come new risks to visitors unfamiliar to our terrain. To ensure safe adventures, please consider the following precautions: