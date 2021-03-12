Winter Recreation

Ice Fishing Adventures
Wilson Reservoir
This remote lake boasts great trout fishing. The improved gravel road leading to Wilson may be closed by weather. Call the Bureau of Land Management before attempting to travel.
Distance from Elko: 90 miles (144.9 km)
South Fork State Recreation Area
This 1,650-acre reservoir is accessible by paved road and freezes late in the season. The large trout in this reservoir provide fast action at times.
Distance from Elko: 16 miles (25.8 km)
Wild Horse State Recreation Area
Very popular ice fishing spot featuring trout and yellow perch in abundance. This reservoir also has access from a paved road and freezes early in the season.
Distance from Elko: 70 miles (112.7 km)
Snowmobiling Adventures
Wild Horse Reservoir, Gold Creek and Merritt Mountain
Miles and miles of open snowmobiling is available (SuperTrax International selected this as one of the top 10 snowmobiling adventures in the world). Riders will find a wide variety of terrain to explore.
Distance from Elko: 65 miles (104.7 km)
Jack Creek and Independence Mountains
Start your adventure from Jack Creek Lodge to discover this mountainous ranching country with the Independence Range on the east and the Tuscarora’s on the west. With a nearly 4,000-foot rise in elevation, the Independence offers a wide variety of terrain for all levels of experience.
Distance from Elko: 58 miles (93.4 km)
North Fork, Charleston and Jarbidge
Up to 30 feet of snow can fall in this rugged winter wilderness, providing a variety of unique challenges for snowmobilers. Snowmobiling is prohibited in designated Wilderness areas.
Distance from Elko: 55 miles (88.6 km)
Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway
Gorgeous scenery through this rugged glaciated canyon. Paved road winds to unloading spot at snow line. Remember snowmobiling is prohibited in designated Wilderness areas.
Distance from Elko: 25 miles (40.3 km)
Skiing/Snowboarding Adventures
SnoBowl Ski Area
Northern Nevada’s only ski area with 100 acres of open bowl skiing.
Distance from Elko: 5 miles (8 km)
Ruby Mountain Heliskiing
Ultimate in alpine skiing. Skiers are flown by helicopter to top of the Ruby Mountains to ski one of the many peaks towering above 9,000 feet.
Distance from Elko: 20 miles (32.2 km)
Snow Sledding Adventures
Harrison Pass
For a little further challenge away from other popular snow play areas, take the drive out to Harrison Pass. A variety of slopes provide many areas to sled and play.
Distance from Elko: 42 miles (67.6 km)
SnoBowl Ski Area
Along with alpine skiing, the SnoBowl offers groomed slopes perfect for sledding and playing. The close location makes it ideal for a quick recreation visit.
Distance from Elko: 5 miles (8 km)
Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway
This gorgeous alpine canyon is popular with year-round recreation enthusiasts. The paved road offers easy access to the snowline.
Distance from Elko: 25 miles (40.3 km)
Cross Country Skiing Adventures
Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway
This rolling canyon provides just enough challenge for skiers of all levels. Paved road access with unloading available seasonally at snow line. Popular trailhead located at the end of the paved highway through Lamoille Canyon.
Distance from Elko: 25 miles (40.3 km)
Harrison Pass
This mountainous area is home to the South Trailhead of Ruby Crest National Recreation Trail which overlooks the Ruby Valley and Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge. A variety of trail possibilities provide challenges for skiers of all levels.
Distance from Elko: 42 miles (67.6 km)
Wild Horse State Recreation Area
The 120-acre state park surrounding Wild Horse State Reservoir offers miles and miles of open cross-country skiing areas from Sunflower Flats to Merritt Mountain. Elevation rises 1,700 feet and offers beautiful views of the Independence Range.
Distance from Elko: 65 miles (104.7 km)
Jack Creek
Trail elevations rise nearly 2,000 feet in the mountains surrounding Jack Creek. Opportunities for all levels of skiers are available.
Distance from Elko: 58 miles (93.4 km)
Angel Lake Scenic Byway
This easily accessible alpine lake offers a variety of skiing possibilities throughout the season.
Distance from Elko: 62 miles (103.5 km)
Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge
Plenty of rolling space is available on the 37,632-acre refuge for beginners to practice their cross-country skills.
Distance from Elko: 65 miles (104.7 km)
Winter months in the Elko area are usually blanketed with snow. Whether your idea of adventure revolves around the hush of falling snowflakes in a pristine alpine meadow or racing through powder with adrenaline-pumping speed, Northern Nevada can fulfill your longings.
With the challenge of winter recreation come new risks to visitors unfamiliar to our terrain. To ensure safe adventures, please consider the following precautions:
• Avalanches frequently occur throughout our mountain ranges where steep ridges may cause unstable snow pack conditions. Winter adventurists should be knowledgeable about avoiding likely avalanche areas.
• When driving, carry snow equipment such as chains, shovels and sand.
• Hypothermia can kill those who are unprepared for sudden cold temperatures, snowfall, icy rain and chilly winds. Sudden weather changes are common, so be prepared.
• It is always wise to check road conditions before starting a drive. For up-to-date information, contact the Nevada Department of Transportation at (775) 777-2700 (office) or 877-NV-ROADS (toll free road conditions info) or the website at: www.nevadadot.com.