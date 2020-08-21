Wood River Valley black bears continue to get food rewards from residents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KETCHUM, Idaho — Black bears, some with cubs, continue to find unsecured residential garbage throughout the Wood River Valley leading to food-conditioned bears. During the early morning hours of Aug. 17, a large sow and cub were found in the Warm Springs area, with the sow gaining access to at least four unsecured garbage cans. Blaine County deputies and an Idaho Department of Fish and Game officer monitored the sow and cub throughout the early morning hours to encourage them to leave the neighborhood. Near daybreak, both bears wandered into the surrounding timber.

To help prevent black bears from becoming food-conditioned, it is the responsibility of every resident to secure their garbage in a garage or locked shed. Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw offered this advice to Ketchum residents, “These bears necessitate a change in our behavior. We urge all Ketchum residents, especially those in the Warm Springs neighborhood, to do their part by securing garbage overnight. It is our priority to keep our residents and visitors safe and our wildlife wild.”