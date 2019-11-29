Yellowstone cutthroat trout have a second chance

Much of the funding comes from private donors that want to restore the cutthroat trout population in the lake. Four contractor boats and two Park-operated boats work the lake from spring to fall. Gillnetting has removed more than 3.14 million lake trout since 1994.

Lake trout are popular with fishermen. They come from around the country to catch the large lake trout in Yellowstone Lake. Anglers catch approximately 20,000 lake trout each year. Park rules state fishermen must release any cutthroats caught. They cannot return live lake trout. Lake trout must be kept or killed.

After 24 years of gill-netting operations, the NPS is starting to succeed in reducing the lake trout population. Over 400,000 lake trout were removed from Yellowstone Lake in 2017, while only 297,000 were removed in 2018 and 282,960 fish between May and October of this year. The number of lake trout caught in nets continues to decline, from 4.4 per net in 2017, and 3.1 per net in 2018, to just 2.9 per net in 2019. Abundance models show no population growth for lake trout age 2–3 years, a decrease in fish 3–5 years, and a 70% decrease in fish 6 years and older.