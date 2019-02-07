RENO -- The Youth Wildlife Conservation Experience, as part of the Sheep Show Convention and Sporting Expo, is free for families from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.
Through a combined effort of many volunteers and several organizations from around the U.S., the event is designed to excite and inspire kids from elementary through high school to learn more about what the outdoors has to offer.
Students were transported by bus from local schools Feb. 7-8 for a private, in-depth learning experience, followed by the public event on Feb. 9.
The morning programs for schools will focus on learning about the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation, sheep conservation efforts and outdoor career seminars. A keynote speaker was addressing the groups during lunch, followed by the ultimate hands-on experience where students and teachers rotate through a variety of stations.
The free Feb. 9 event is designed for hands-on learning experiences. Stations for families include target and trap archery, casting challenges, rock climbing wall, pellet gun ranges, duck calling, mini-hunter safety with a Laser Shot range, tracking using Repli-Scat and Repli-Skulls, fly tying, touring the exhibit hall, Northern Nevada SCI’s Sensory Safari Trailer, making survival bracelets, meeting Team USA shooting athletes, Nevada Department of Wildlife’s Operation Game Thief trailer, conservation stations, free youth raffles and more. Live raptors will be on display for educational purposes as well.
The free youth raffle includes many prizes to help encourage youths get off the couch and go outdoors. Prizes will be given away throughout the day including sleeping bags, tents, camp games, binoculars, BB guns, archery sets and more.
A free pass into the Wild Sheep Show exhibit hall will be given to each adult who brings a child to the YWCE on Saturday. Youths get into both the Youth Wildlife Conservation Experience and the exhibit hall for free.
“This truly is a great way to spend the day with the family,” said Ryan Brock, the Wild Sheep Foundation’s youth education coordinator. “Families can stay an hour or the entire day.”
For information visit https://www.wildsheepfoundation.org or contact Ryan Brock at Rbrock@wildsheepfoundation.org or 775-846-8309.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.