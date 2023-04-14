Hey there, nature lovers! It's almost time to celebrate Earth Day 2023, and we've got some great ideas for you to show some love to our planet! This year's theme is "Restore Our Earth," so let's all pitch in and make a positive change. Here are some fun and whimsical ideas to get you started:

Plant a tree or start a garden: Who doesn't love getting their hands dirty in the soil and watching plants grow? Planting a tree or starting a garden is not only good for the environment, but it's also a great way to add some green to your community! Plus, you'll be helping to purify the air and create habitats for some of our furry friends. Nevada Outdoor School will be hosting a gardening workshop in May. Details coming soon on our website: www.nevadaoutdoorschool.org/upcoming-events.aspx.

Reduce your energy consumption: We all love to have a cozy home, but did you know that our energy consumption affects the environment? Try to turn off lights when you're not in the room, unplug electronics when you're not using them, and consider using energy-efficient bulbs and appliances. And why not turn off the AC and open your windows for some fresh air? Or, better yet, plant a tree for some natural shade!

Reduce waste: Let's face it, we could all do a little better when it comes to reducing waste. But fear not, it's easy-peasy! Bring your own reusable bags when shopping, carry a refillable water bottle, and choose products with minimal packaging. And don't forget to compost your food scraps and yard waste, too!

Use eco-friendly transportation: There are plenty of ways to get around without polluting the air. Try walking or biking to your destination, use public transportation, or carpool with friends. By doing so, you're not only reducing your carbon footprint, but you're also getting some fresh air and exercise!

Support local farmers and businesses: Who says you can't make a difference while supporting your local economy? By purchasing food and other products from local sources, you're reducing transportation emissions and supporting sustainable agriculture practices. It's a win-win for everyone!

Volunteer for local environmental organizations: If you're feeling extra motivated, why not volunteer for local organizations that help with cleanups, plant trees, or other activities that benefit the environment? It's a great way to give back to your community and restore our planet. And if you're in Northern Nevada, why not volunteer with the Nevada Outdoor School? You can help out with all kinds of outdoor events and Summer programs! Contact Associate Director Karl Klein at karl.klein@nevadaoutdoorschool.org to learn more.

Remember, every small action counts, so let's all do our part to restore our Earth! And what better way to celebrate than to get outside and enjoy nature? So go ahead and take a hike, ride a bike, or simply sit and take in the beauty of the great outdoors. Let's show our planet some love and get outside! It’s good for everyone. --- NevadaOutdoorSchool.org