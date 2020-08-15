Outside Guide: Places to Go!

A visual inspection of the northern Nevada hills quickly reveals trails galore to an untold number of destinations well beyond the beaten path. We live in a state where All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and Off-Highway Vehicles (OHVs) are part of the culture for many individuals. Families plan gatherings and time spent together based on the best trails and where adventure awaits.

The Santa Rosa Mountains in Humboldt County are a beautiful place to explore on ATVS/OHVs. Two trails that are readily available just 45-minutes north of Winnemucca in the Santa Rosa Range and the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest are the Buckskin and Table Mountain ATV Loop Trails. These trails were improved over the past several years through a generous Recreational Trails Program (RTP) grant from Nevada State Parks in partnership with Nevada Outdoor School (NOS), AmeriCorps, the US Forest Service, and the Northern Nevada ATV Association (NNVATVA).

In addition to Humboldt County being a great place for OHV/ATV recreation, it is also the top agriculture producing county in the state. While the Santa Rosa Mountains are a great place to ride, they also have many grazing allotments that the area ranchers pay the Forest Service to graze their cattle on. Ranchers use fences and gates to manage their allotments and cattle. The Buckskin and Table Mountain area of the Santa Rosa Range have many allotments and contained numerous gates crossings that needed to be opened and/or closed when traveling through to keep cattle where they are supposed to be. Off road recreationists and hunters were being blamed for leaving gates open and the cattlemen were not happy with the Forest Service’s ability to monitor and prevent the gates from being mismanaged. This is not an unusual situation when there are multiple-uses on a plot of land.