Date;Opponent;Time

Sept. 6;@ Rimrock (Bruneau, Idaho);7 p.m. MST

Sept. 13;@ Sho-Ban (Fort Hall, Idaho);7 p.m. MST

Sept. 27;@ Independence (Elko);1 p.m.

Oct. 5;Carlin;1 p.m. MST

Oct. 12;Wells;1 p.m. MST

Oct. 18;@ Eureka;7 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments