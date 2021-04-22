Owyhee recognizes senior athletes

The volleyball team will have big shoes to fill next year, graduating five of their players. Cameron Paradise, daughter of Echo Blossom and Phillip Paradise, plans to pursue a degree in Nursing. Cameron thanked her coaches, family and community for their support during her high school career. Deenamae Shaw, daughter of April & Matt Blackhat and D.V. Shaw said her greatest accomplishment is seeking out the positives more than the negatives in every practice and game. Kaitlyn Teller, parent Colene Paradise, said her favorite memory is “that something funny happens to me in every game.” Kaitlyn plans to get her degree in Natural Resources. Juliann Woods, daughter of Rosalie and Wilbur Woods, said her biggest fans are “my mom and dad, they have been with me since I started in 5th grade in PAL volleyball.” Julie intends to start her own horse career. Tia Woods, parents Aunna Woods and Rosalie & Wilbur Woods, said her greatest accomplishment is getting better every year. She advises her teammates to play hard and keep pushing. Tia plans to eventually work at the clinic. Volleyball coaches this year are Claudia Crutcherand Colene Paradise.