MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police say a passenger in a car died after a wasp flew into the vehicle and it overturned into a creek.
Police say a juvenile was driving west on Robie Creek Road in Boise County Saturday evening when a wasp flew into the car.
Police say the car veered off the road and ended up partially submerged into Robie Creek.
The juvenile passenger died at the scene.
Both the driver and the passenger were wearing seatbelts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.