Idaho stock

MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police say a passenger in a car died after a wasp flew into the vehicle and it overturned into a creek.

Police say a juvenile was driving west on Robie Creek Road in Boise County Saturday evening when a wasp flew into the car.

Police say the car veered off the road and ended up partially submerged into Robie Creek.

The juvenile passenger died at the scene.

Both the driver and the passenger were wearing seatbelts.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments