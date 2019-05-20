ELKO — Two pedestrians were killed in Elko County, one by a pickup on Interstate 80 east of Wells late Sunday night, the other by a train near Elburz early Monday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol received a call at about 10 p.m. that a pedestrian dressed in dark clothing was walking in the westbound travel lane of I-80 about 16 miles east of Wells. Approximately 5 minutes later NHP received notification of a crash involving airbag deployment in the same location.
Preliminary investigation indicates an adult male wearing dark clothing was walking west in the fast travel lane. The pedestrian was struck by the truck, which was also westbound.
The airbags deployed but the driver and occupants of the Ford were not injured. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
Less than five hours later, another man was struck and killed by an eastbound Union Pacific train near Elburz Road, southwest of State Route 229.
The company said local law enforcement and emergency medical services were notified when the incident occurred at about 2:30 a.m.
The Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported that the man’s body was found after a search but he has not been identified. They are attempting to identify him through fingerprints and DNA testing.
The man was not at a railroad crossing and the train crew was not injured.
According to Federal Railroad Administration statistics, 1,050 people were injured or killed while trespassing on railroads in 2018.
Anyone with information regarding the fatality on I-80 is encouraged to contact Trooper Scott Burt at 775-753-1111 or Sgt. Jeff Howell at 775-752-3235.
Anyone with information on the railroad track fatality may contact the Elko County Sheriff’s Office at 775-738-3421.
