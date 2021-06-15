Pelosi's excuses for the vile bigotry of Ilhan Omar are disgraceful

After that last comment, when House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., accused her of “a vile anti-Semitic slur,” Omar was unrepentant. “I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee,” she replied, doubling down on her dual-loyalty calumny.

So, her most recent invective was not an isolated comment that needed “clarification.” It was the latest in a long string of antisemitic diatribes that have disgraced the House Democratic caucus. Yet despite this history, not only has Pelosi tolerated Omar’s abhorrent behavior; she also appointed Omar to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which helps determine U.S. policy on the Middle East. And this year Pelosi elevated Omar to serve as vice chair of the subcommittee on Africa. A person who compares America and Israel to the Taliban and Hamas has no business serving on that panel.