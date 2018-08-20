Aug. 19
Garry T. Alsdorf, 27, of Elko was arrested at 764 S. Fifth St. for manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon. Bail: $2,500
Justin P. Gallegos, 26, of Elko was arrested on Country Club Drive for driving under the influence, driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, failure to yield at a stop or yield sign, resisting a public officer, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $4,675
Clinton B. Karpakis, 31, of Sandy, Utah was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for resisting a public officer , two counts of battery on a protected person, trespassing and disturbing the peace. Bail: $41,605
Jacinto Lugo-Rivera, 39, of Elko was arrested at 251 W. River St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Rosemary A. Osterhout, 56, of Elko was arrested at Atwal’s for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Melvin R. Rich, 56, of West Wendover was arrested at the Pueblo Apartments for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
