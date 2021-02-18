Police Log: Feb. 17, 2021

Mark V. Harris, 46, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Scoreboard casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,335
Jerardo Orozco, 30, of Elko was arrested at Seventh Street and Wilson Avenue on a bench warrant. Bail: $970
Jesse J. Regan, 31, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a probation violation.
Juan C. Sahagun Jr., 27, of Corcoran, California was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,475
This week's felony arrests:
Richard K. Alexander Martinez
Angela D. Cederstrom
Ashley R. Braithwaite
Benjamin J. Thompson
Colton J. Taylor
Elaine A. Taylor
Garrett D. Albertson
Jan L. Delauer
Jared W. Nez
Kaylah S. Harris
Kyle D. Leyva
Lara A. Mangum
Salvador Castillo
Sequoia T. Johnny
Tasha Galeana
Wesley F. DeLeon
Victor D. Zambrano-Lopez
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
