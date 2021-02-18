Police Log: Feb. 17, 2021

Feb. 17

Mark V. Harris, 46, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Scoreboard casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,335

Jerardo Orozco, 30, of Elko was arrested at Seventh Street and Wilson Avenue on a bench warrant. Bail: $970

Jesse J. Regan, 31, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a probation violation.

Juan C. Sahagun Jr., 27, of Corcoran, California was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,475

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

