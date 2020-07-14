Police Log: July 13, 2020

July 13
Alexis Destout, 27, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $470
Enrique A. Franco, 35, of Elko was arrested at 1370 Eagle Street on three charges of Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal arrest. Bail: $1,500
Nicole M. Guerrero, 34, of Elko was arrested at Carlin Court and South Ninth Street for violation of probation. No bail.
Joshua W. Melton, 50, of Elko was arrested at River and Fifth streets for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $1,140
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
