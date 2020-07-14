Police Log: July 13, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: July 13, 2020

  • 0
Police

July 13  

Alexis Destout, 27, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $470

Enrique A. Franco, 35, of Elko was arrested at 1370 Eagle Street on three charges of Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal arrest. Bail: $1,500

Nicole M. Guerrero, 34, of Elko was arrested at Carlin Court and South Ninth Street for violation of probation. No bail.

Joshua W. Melton, 50, of Elko was arrested at River and Fifth streets for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News