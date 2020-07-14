Police Log: July 13, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

July 13

Alexis Destout, 27, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $470

Enrique A. Franco, 35, of Elko was arrested at 1370 Eagle Street on three charges of Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal arrest. Bail: $1,500

Nicole M. Guerrero, 34, of Elko was arrested at Carlin Court and South Ninth Street for violation of probation. No bail.

Joshua W. Melton, 50, of Elko was arrested at River and Fifth streets for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

