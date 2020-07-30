You have permission to edit this article.
Police Log: July 29, 2020
Police Log: July 29, 2020

July 29

Sarit Barnet-Mendez, 55, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Silver streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Aaron M. Bloomfield, 38, of Wells was arrested at Fifth and Lake streets for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,105

Micah G. Bryam, 37, of Bailey, Colorado, was arrested at State Route 227 for driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license, failure to decrease speed or use due care, operating unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi, and operating a motorcycle without a license: $2,080

Gregory Cielakie, 51 of Halleck was arrested at 10943 Goldeneye Avenue for battery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $50,000

Joseph J. Cook, 26, of Battle Mountain, was arrested at Tenth and Fir streets for driving under the influence, operating unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi, using or possessing drug paraphernalia and tail lamp violation. Bail: $2,250

Skeeter J. Leonard, 42, of Elburz was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $4,280

Courtney R. Miller, 31, of Elko was arrested at Mountain View Drive on Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal arrest. Bail: $500

Blake A. Swank, 27, of Elko was arrested at 997 Court Street for burglary of a business. Bail: $20,000

Charles B. Wadda-Martinez, 18, of Wells was arrested at Idaho Street and VFW Drive for speeding 16-20 mph over posted limit, driving under the influence, and false statement to obstruct public officer. Bail: $2,585

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

