Police Log: July 29, 2020

July 29
Sarit Barnet-Mendez, 55, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Silver streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Aaron M. Bloomfield, 38, of Wells was arrested at Fifth and Lake streets for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,105
Micah G. Bryam, 37, of Bailey, Colorado, was arrested at State Route 227 for driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license, failure to decrease speed or use due care, operating unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi, and operating a motorcycle without a license: $2,080
Gregory Cielakie, 51 of Halleck was arrested at 10943 Goldeneye Avenue for battery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $50,000
Joseph J. Cook, 26, of Battle Mountain, was arrested at Tenth and Fir streets for driving under the influence, operating unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi, using or possessing drug paraphernalia and tail lamp violation. Bail: $2,250
Skeeter J. Leonard, 42, of Elburz was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $4,280
Courtney R. Miller, 31, of Elko was arrested at Mountain View Drive on Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal arrest. Bail: $500
Blake A. Swank, 27, of Elko was arrested at 997 Court Street for burglary of a business. Bail: $20,000
Charles B. Wadda-Martinez, 18, of Wells was arrested at Idaho Street and VFW Drive for speeding 16-20 mph over posted limit, driving under the influence, and false statement to obstruct public officer. Bail: $2,585
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
