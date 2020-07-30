Police Log: July 29, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

July 29

Sarit Barnet-Mendez, 55, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Silver streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Aaron M. Bloomfield, 38, of Wells was arrested at Fifth and Lake streets for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,105

Micah G. Bryam, 37, of Bailey, Colorado, was arrested at State Route 227 for driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license, failure to decrease speed or use due care, operating unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi, and operating a motorcycle without a license: $2,080

Gregory Cielakie, 51 of Halleck was arrested at 10943 Goldeneye Avenue for battery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $50,000

Joseph J. Cook, 26, of Battle Mountain, was arrested at Tenth and Fir streets for driving under the influence, operating unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi, using or possessing drug paraphernalia and tail lamp violation. Bail: $2,250

Skeeter J. Leonard, 42, of Elburz was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $4,280

Courtney R. Miller, 31, of Elko was arrested at Mountain View Drive on Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal arrest. Bail: $500