Police Log: June 22, 2020

June 22

Benjamin Espinoza-Nunez, 47, of Elko was arrested at 12th Street and River View Drive for driving under the influence, open container of alcoholic beverage in public, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. Bail: $1,530

David L. Green, 35, of Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested at Interstate 80 mile marker 372 for fugitive felon from another state. No bail.

Leslie L. Hernandez, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1736 Buckskin Road for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal arrest. Bail: $500

William R. Hodges, 67, of Elko was arrested at the Family Dollar on 1302 Mountain City Highway for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $250

Cameron L. Huggins, 38, of Sandy, Utah, was arrested at 960 West Wendover Boulevard for possession of a controlled substance and three charges of using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $7,220

Crystel M. Turner, 32, of Elko was arrested at Interstate 80 mile marker 301 for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail.

Zakari Watson, 28, of West Valley, Utah, was arrested at 100 West Wendover Boulevard on two charges of burglary. Bail: $40,000

Abby M. Wonderly, 37, of Helena, Ohio, was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on an NSP hold. No bail.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

