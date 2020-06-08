Police Log: June 7, 2020
Police

June 7

Chelsea A. Hernandez, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Shilo Inn for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Tyrell M. Holley, 37, of Elko was arrested on Arena Way a felony warrant for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; two counts of petit larceny; and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $22,780

This week's felony arrests:

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

