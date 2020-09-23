Police Log: Sept. 22, 2020

Sept. 22
Ernest P. Cathcart, 51, of Carlin was arrested at 707½ Main Street for failure to appear on a misdemeanor crime, failure to appear on a traffic citation, and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,440
Sarah N. Cornett, 35, of Elko was arrested at 624 Castle Rock Drive for trespassing. Bail: $195
David C. Dodson, 33, of Elko was arrested at Burner and Silver streets on two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,090
William A. Eaves, 32, of Elko was arrested at Grant Street and Washington Avenue for possession of a controlled substance, using or possessing drug paraphernalia and operating unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi. Bail: $5,835
Samuel R. Johnny, 19, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Roberta L. Nichols, 39, of Carlin was arrested at 707½ Main Street for possession to sell a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, using or possessing drug paraphernalia, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and abandoned vehicle. Bail: $13,120
Delvert Tate, 44, of Tonalea, Arizona, was arrested at 2585 East Jennings Way for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $860
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
