Police Log: Sept. 23, 2020

Sept. 23

Stephanie N. Bryant, 41, of Whitehouse, Tennessee, was arrested at Tenth and Fir streets for false statement to obstruct a public officer and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $2,280

Michael A. Burgoyne, 61, of Reno was arrested at State Route 233 mile marker 25 for driver vailing to obey traffic control device and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,755

David C. Dodson, 33, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $425

Stormy N. Gandolfo, 26, of Las Vegas was arrested at 278 Barite Street for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Christopher R. Hubbard Jr., 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at South First Street and Bullion Road for buying, possessing, or receiving stolen property. Bail: $1,140

Melissa M. Lopez, 40, of Ogden, Utah, was arrested in Salt Lake County for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. No bail.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

