Police logs

Jan. 29
Marisol Bautista, 35, of Elko was arrested at 3711 Enfield Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Myles S. Blossom, 37, of Battle Mountain was arrested on Interstate 80 off-ramp for second-offense driving under the influence, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,755
Skyler K. Eggleston, 27, of Tooele, Utah was arrested at Interstate 80 and Mountain City Highway for possession to sell a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, petty larceny and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $26,820
Brigido D. Jacobo, 63, of Elko was arrested on Limousine Drive for open container of alcohol in vehicle and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Aaron D. Lester, 27, of Elko was arrested at 923 Northside Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Gary A. Rippetoe III, 25, of West Wendover was arrested at 2701 W. Tibbets Blvd. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
Benjamin J. Thompson, 33, of Elko was arrested in the 300 block of River Street for violation of probation.
—
This week’s felony arrests:
Jan. 30
Victor J. Caraves, 23, of Elko was arrested at 969 Lyon Ave. on a warrant for three counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $15,000
Tyler S. Jackson, 21, of Ely was arrested at Ruby Vista and Ruby View Drive for burglary of a business and grand larceny of a gun. Bail: $40,000
Robert R. Long, 32, of Elko was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $600
Patrick R. Price, 31, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for petit larceny and trespassing. Bail: $1,335
Efrain Ramirez, 34, of Elko was arrested at 132 Third St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
Leonard M. Treis Jr., 36, of Spring Creek was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence with prior felony DUI, using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $51,690
Jan. 31
Nathan H. Collett, 52, of Nevada City, California was arrested at Ninth and Idaho streets for trespassing. Bail: $195
Ashley N. Nice, 23, of Elko was arrested at 442 Idaho St. for domestic battery and battery. Bail: $4,280
Edgar A. Serrano, 26, of Las Vegas was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for contempt of court and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Fity E. Tuiloma, 35, of Kearns, Utah was arrested at 5905 Pumago Ave. for two counts of domestic battery. Bail: $6,000
Marcos A. Vigil, 21, of Magna, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer and two counts of trespassing. Bail: $1,990
Christopher A. Wicklander, 53, of Elko was arrested at Third and River streets for violation of probation.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.