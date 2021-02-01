Police logs

Jan. 30

Victor J. Caraves, 23, of Elko was arrested at 969 Lyon Ave. on a warrant for three counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $15,000

Tyler S. Jackson, 21, of Ely was arrested at Ruby Vista and Ruby View Drive for burglary of a business and grand larceny of a gun. Bail: $40,000

Robert R. Long, 32, of Elko was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $600

Patrick R. Price, 31, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for petit larceny and trespassing. Bail: $1,335

Efrain Ramirez, 34, of Elko was arrested at 132 Third St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

Leonard M. Treis Jr., 36, of Spring Creek was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence with prior felony DUI, using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $51,690

Jan. 31

Nathan H. Collett, 52, of Nevada City, California was arrested at Ninth and Idaho streets for trespassing. Bail: $195