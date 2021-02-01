Police logs

 Skip to main content
Jan. 29

Marisol Bautista, 35, of Elko was arrested at 3711 Enfield Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Myles S. Blossom, 37, of Battle Mountain was arrested on Interstate 80 off-ramp for second-offense driving under the influence, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,755

Skyler K. Eggleston, 27, of Tooele, Utah was arrested at Interstate 80 and Mountain City Highway for possession to sell a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, petty larceny and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $26,820

Brigido D. Jacobo, 63, of Elko was arrested on Limousine Drive for open container of alcohol in vehicle and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Aaron D. Lester, 27, of Elko was arrested at 923 Northside Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Gary A. Rippetoe III, 25, of West Wendover was arrested at 2701 W. Tibbets Blvd. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

Benjamin J. Thompson, 33, of Elko was arrested in the 300 block of River Street for violation of probation.

This week’s felony arrests:

Jan. 30

Victor J. Caraves, 23, of Elko was arrested at 969 Lyon Ave. on a warrant for three counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $15,000

Tyler S. Jackson, 21, of Ely was arrested at Ruby Vista and Ruby View Drive for burglary of a business and grand larceny of a gun. Bail: $40,000

Robert R. Long, 32, of Elko was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $600

Patrick R. Price, 31, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for petit larceny and trespassing. Bail: $1,335

Efrain Ramirez, 34, of Elko was arrested at 132 Third St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

Leonard M. Treis Jr., 36, of Spring Creek was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence with prior felony DUI, using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $51,690

Jan. 31

Nathan H. Collett, 52, of Nevada City, California was arrested at Ninth and Idaho streets for trespassing. Bail: $195

Ashley N. Nice, 23, of Elko was arrested at 442 Idaho St. for domestic battery and battery. Bail: $4,280

Edgar A. Serrano, 26, of Las Vegas was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for contempt of court and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Fity E. Tuiloma, 35, of Kearns, Utah was arrested at 5905 Pumago Ave. for two counts of domestic battery. Bail: $6,000

Marcos A. Vigil, 21, of Magna, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer and two counts of trespassing. Bail: $1,990

Christopher A. Wicklander, 53, of Elko was arrested at Third and River streets for violation of probation.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

