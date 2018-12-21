GLENCOE, Ala. (AP) — A couple of local police departments are playing good cop this Christmas season — stopping vehicles and giving gifts instead of tickets, as long as the driver is not on any naughty lists.
Glencoe Police Chief Alan Kelly said officers will be out in full force on patrol through Monday. They will be looking for traffic violations, but they also will be armed with gift cards and will be randomly stopping vehicles to give them to motorists.
"What I want to do is build a stronger bond between the police department and the public," Kelly said.
In Southside, police handed out gift cards in the rain Thursday, Chief Chris Jones said. Donations were raised privately and more than $500 in gift cards were given away.
Sgt. Jay Freeman said the idea came from Officer Ray Cumby and his family.
If Cumby's experience giving away cards was any indicator, the Glencoe police have some intangible gifts in store.
Freeman said Cumby stopped one woman who told him she'd faced some financial problems, and she cried when he gave her the card, and thanked him for his service.
"(He) said him almost lost it and cried with her," Freeman said. Cumby said it was a great experience to have a positive impact on people during this time of year.
Kelly's anxious for his officers to have a positive impact — something they don't often have the opportunity to do.
"It's not often that we get to stop someone and give them good news," he said. Most people come in contact with officers when they've been victim of a crime, someone's committed a crime, they're getting a ticket or have had a crash, or when police are notifying them of a tragedy.
