Voters are overwhelmingly aware that there’s a partial shutdown of the federal government, but so far at least it isn’t bothering them, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters.

Just two percent of likely voters say the shutdown hasn’t started yet, and another 11 percent think it’s been going for less than a week. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 83 percent correctly believe the shutdown over a budget impasse between President Trump and congressional Democrats has been running for nearly two weeks now.

Excluding only those who don’t believe it has started yet, just nine percent say the current shutdown has had a major impact on their personal lives. Sixty-three percent say the shutdown, which began December 22, has had no impact at all on them, while 25 percent say the impact has been minor.

Democrats are the likeliest to be affected. But even among Democrats, only 13 percent say they have experienced a major impact. Fifty-two percent say they have felt no impact at all from the partial shutdown, although this compares to 76 percent of Republicans and 64 percent of voters not affiliated with either major political party.

Only 12 percent of all voters say past shutdowns have had a major impact on their personal lives.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments