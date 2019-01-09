Mitt Romney may have pleased Democrats and the media with his recent op-ed criticizing President Trump, but Republican voters by a better than two-to-one margin line up with the president.
The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 63 percent of likely Republican voters think the Republican Party should be more like Trump than like Romney. Twenty-nine percent say the GOP should be more like the party’s failed 2012 presidential candidate who is now a freshman U.S. senator from Utah.
Seventy-seven percent of Democrats say their rival political party should be more like Romney. Voters not affiliated with either major party are evenly divided.
Add it up, and 51 percent of all likely voters say the Republican Party should be more like Romney, while 37 percent say it should be more like Trump. Twelve percent are undecided.
Still, only 30 percent of voters have a favorable opinion of Romney, with just six percent who share a very favorable one. Fifty-eight percent view him unfavorably, including 23 percent with a very unfavorable view. Twelve percent are undecided.
Republicans like Romney only a bit more than Democrats and unaffiliateds do.
