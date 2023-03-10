ELKO – Thousands of NV Energy customers in the Elko and Spring Creek area were without electricity Friday morning as a windy storm system continued to move through the region.

The cause of the 7:10 a.m. outage was listed as unknown on the company’s website. It said power should be restored by 9 a.m.

Northeastern Nevada is under a wind advisory until 1 a.m. Saturday. Winds were gusting up to 23 mph in Elko, 44 mph in Wells, and 51 mph in northern Elko County on Friday morning.

Widespread rain is expected throughout the day Friday followed by a chance of snow showers Saturday.