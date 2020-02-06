Friday, Feb. 7

Do all the things you love to do. Travel will entice you, and your thirst for knowledge will draw you into situations that will help you figure out what you want to do next. If you expand your friendships to include people who offer something unique, you’ll enrich your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep a low profile, do a good job and don’t make any rash decisions or changes. Accomplishing what you set out to do and living up to your expectations should occupy your time.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You may crave adventure, but caution should not be cast aside. If you think before you act, you will have the best of everything at your fingertips. Romance is on the rise.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Moderation and simplicity are required. Emotions will flare up quickly, leaving you in an awkward position. Keep busy, focus on fitness and health, and avoid getting into a debate.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make interesting plans that will promote fun, romance and adventure. How you display who you are and what you have to offer will determine whom you attract and what transpires.

