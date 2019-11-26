TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — If you look over personal papers, you’ll come up with a plan that will help you get ahead financially. Make the first move to outmaneuver any competition you encounter.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — The more active you are, the better. A physical challenge will ease stress and give you a chance to reconsider what you want to do next. Nurture a meaningful relationship.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take better care of your health. Spend time working out a daily routine that will enforce fitness, proper diet and a better overall attitude and appearance. Romance is favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll be given help, but you should consider the motives behind it before you accept it. Be direct and find out what’s expected in return. Do the work and reap the rewards.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A steady pace will get you where you want to go. Don’t feel that you must depend on others to get ahead. Celebrate your success with a loved one.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Offer help to someone in need. A heart-to-heart talk will lead to a better understanding of what you want and what you are willing to give. Love is in the air.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Avoid joint ventures. You’ll come out ahead if you do your own thing. Taking a unique approach to your lifestyle will encourage better health, less stress and a brighter future.

