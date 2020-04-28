Wednesday, April 29
An alternative lifestyle will give you a refreshing perspective. Change your surroundings or venture down a path you have always wanted to travel. Take the initiative to make things happen instead of waiting for someone else to step in and take over. A proactive approach will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t leave anything to chance. Say what’s on your mind and do whatever is necessary to get your point across. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by an unexpected turn of events.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Offer only what’s reasonable if someone asks for help. Choose how you delegate your time, services and cash. A steady pace will lead to respect and financial gain.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — If you take charge, you will get things done your way and on time. Refuse to let less productive people or obstacles slow you down. Let your experience and intelligence guide you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Avoid getting drawn into chaotic circumstances. Focus on yourself, your loved ones and how best to avoid situations that involve outsiders. It’s time to reflect and make adjustments.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — The changes you bring about will affect the way you live and how you view the world around you. Trust and believe only in facts, not in hearsay.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Bypass the nonsense that someone is spouting or causing. Take care of your responsibilities and move on to things you enjoy doing. Health, fitness and updating your image are encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Present, promote and discuss your options with someone who shares your sentiments. Dealing with those who oppose you will be a waste of time. It’s up to you to get things done.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Protect partnerships from people who like to meddle in others’ business. Don’t share your plans, secrets or passwords. Romance is in the stars.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put your plans in motion. Making changes to your living space will encourage you to move forward in other aspects of your life. Reach out to those who share your interests.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Distance yourself from anyone putting pressure on you. Do what’s best for you. Building strength and stamina is encouraged.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Make a positive change regarding your finances or how you earn your living. Don’t hesitate to participate in events that are geared toward reform and helping others.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be prepared to answer questions that will change how others view you. A passionate, persistent approach to getting what you want will pay off. A physical challenge will ease your stress.
