LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A disciplined routine will help you get things done on time. Stick to basics, refuse to let others sidetrack you and make personal gains and better health your priorities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Evasiveness in communications should be a warning sign. Don’t be afraid to ask direct questions and investigate existing factors that could ruin your plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t believe everything you hear. Be aggressive, take charge and refuse to let anyone play with your emotions. Don’t make impulsive financial decisions. Personal improvement should be your focus.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Spend time with people who bring out the best in you. Share a memory or make plans that will improve your living arrangements. Be unique and do things differently.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t hold back. Speak your mind and be willing to put in the time and effort to follow through with your plans. A positive change at home will alleviate uncertainty.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Do what you can for others, but not at the expense of your well-being. Know when to draw the line and say no. Protect your home, family and health.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be careful with whom you associate today. Someone will mislead you with an exaggerated opinion. Don’t get upset over something you cannot change. Look for a positive outlet that will calm your nerves.

