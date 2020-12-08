Wednesday, Dec. 9

Personal and professional goals will motivate you and promote the success and satisfaction you desire. A craving to seek adventure and excitement will push you in a direction that will expand your mind and test your skills. Mental stimulation will lead to partnerships that become life-changing experiences. Embrace the future with optimism.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — How you go about your business will set the stage for future endeavors. Speak up and share your thoughts, opinions and plans. Take control instead of letting someone else run the show.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Getting your facts straight before you debate an issue will make you think twice about the information you share. Be selective, diplomatic and kind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Avoid situations that deal with institutions. Stick to the tasks that require your attention. A financial gain will lift your spirits. An offer will be too good to refuse.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Expect someone to take advantage of you if you don’t stand up for your rights. Work with the people you are dealing with, and find common ground to overcome any unfairness that prevails.