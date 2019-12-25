GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t get dragged into someone else’s plans. You are best off being direct about what you want to happen and willing to go it alone in order to reach your goal.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Reflect, revise and prepare to move on. Take stock of what you’ve accomplished and what you’ve left undone. If you listen to someone else’s perspective, it will help you put new plans in place.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do something nice for those who helped you this past year. A personal change may not be welcome, but it will help you break loose from what’s holding you back.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Spending time with people who make you happy will lead to positive decisions and a worthwhile change. A move, pleasure trip or lifestyle adjustment is favored. Put your best foot forward.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stick to people who share your opinion. If you get into a debate with someone who opposes you, it will ruin your day. Focus on love, romance and entertainment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Getting together with old friends will be enlightening. The ideas offered will encourage you to do things differently at home or change the way you handle your money or health concerns.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You have a right to change your mind. If you don’t like the way something is unfolding, back away. Don’t make a personal change based on hearsay.

