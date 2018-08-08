Thursday, Aug. 9
Quiet action will be most effective this year. The better prepared you are, the easier it will be to present and promote your plans. What you do initially will have a bigger impact as time passes by. Personal gains are within reach.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — If you push yourself, the satisfaction and results you get will be outstanding and will keep anyone trying to distract you in his or her place. Focus and win.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take pleasure in helping others. Emotional or physical support can be just as compelling as financial aid, and can offer greater satisfaction for both you and the individual you assist.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Get moving. Make a point to take care of business that is hanging over your head. Don’t wait until someone else steps in and takes charge. Live up to your expectations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Consider what’s at stake before you make a move that is likely to cause trouble between you and someone you care about. Handling a situation involving friends or relatives will require diplomacy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Chase your dream. Activate your plans. Look forward and own whatever you do. Your passionate and timely gestures will have an impact on what’s to come.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Know what you want and make whatever changes are required to reach your goal. Personal gratification will come from following through with your plans. Don’t let an emotional matter slow you down.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Share your enthusiasm with others, but don’t let anyone take control or entice you to expand too quickly or take on too much. Stick to your set plans. Romance is in the stars.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for the best way to expand your interests. Calling in a favor or reconnecting with someone you have enjoyed working with in the past will be beneficial.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Focus on personal gains and physical improvements. Don’t let anyone discourage you from spending time or money to get ahead. Invest in you. Romance is encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Your changeable attitude will cause you grief if you act on an emotional whim. An added expense will leave you scrambling later in the month. Protect against theft, poor investments and impractical moves.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Spend more time working out details that will help you avoid an expense you can avoid with proper planning. Personal improvements and better health should be priorities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take the time to find out where you stand. Ask questions and discuss your intentions and plans with someone who can affect your decision.
