Wednesday, Jan. 15

Prepare to fight hard if you want to get ahead. Deal with obstacles head-on. Sort out your differences with anyone who could put a damper on your success. Positive change is within reach, but you are the one who will have to instigate it. Your goals can be reached!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Less fuss will help you get things done. Put one foot in front of the other until you reach your destination. Financial gain is heading your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Personal change will boost your morale and confidence. Fitness, health and a proper diet will help you improve your quality of life.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take on responsibility and show everyone what you are capable of doing. Dealing with other people’s jobs or problems will give you leverage when you need a favor.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t jump to conclusions or make assumptions that will get you into trouble. Nothing will be as it appears. It’s time to sit back and let others come to you.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Push the boundaries, set big goals and exceed your expectations. Today is about discipline, hard work and proving what you can do. A personal change will prompt romance.