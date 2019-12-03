Wednesday, Dec. 4

You’ll be given alternatives that will encourage you to make positive changes to your lifestyle, associates and methods. Get your house in order and manage your affairs with discipline. Make health, financial stability and family priorities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stop others from infringing on your time, space or accomplishments. Make situations fit your needs and ask whoever gets in your way to pitch in and help.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep going; you are so close to winning. With a little help from loved ones, you can beat any challenge you face. Romance will enhance your day.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — An innovative idea will strike a chord with you and encourage you to parlay what you discover into something worthwhile. Turn something you enjoy doing into a moneymaker.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — If you follow your intuition, you won’t be disappointed. One of your skills can be used to get ahead. If you set trends, you’ll gain popularity. Physical improvements will lead to compliments.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Refuse to succumb to negativity. If someone close to you is feeling down, be the one who inspires him or her to keep going. You will benefit as well.