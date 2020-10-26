ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep secrets to yourself. Take proper care of your health, and stick to a budget. Patience will pay off. Be judicious when it comes time to talk about your plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll gravitate toward trendy options and set the pace for those who look up to you. Turn an idea into something spectacular and lucrative. Self-improvement is favored and will boost your confidence.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Think twice before you act on someone’s random comment. If you let your emotions rule your head, you’ll be misled. Focus on fitness, health and personal gain.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Put your creativity into play at your place of employment, when working on your resume or at an interview. Separating yourself from the competition will help you stand out. Celebrate with a loved one.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be careful what you wish for. If you meddle or get involved in gossip, it will lead to setbacks. Pour your energy into doing your own thing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — If you share your thoughts and beliefs, you will build a solid base for projects. Opportunity and hard work will result in positive change. Romance is in the stars.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Refuse to let anyone dominate you or stand in your way. Focus on the things and relationships that are important to you. Don’t make a move or buy into something because of peer pressure.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0