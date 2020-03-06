Saturday, March 7

Set your sights on your target and take action. An aggressive approach will help you stay on track and deter others from getting in your way. Personal growth will lead to intuitive decisions that will help you put a very good plan in play.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Spend more time with people you can count on to give you good advice. Run your ideas by experts, as well as by those who will be affected by the choices you make.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Plan a retreat or a night of entertainment. Getting away from daily pressure will give you a new outlook on bothersome situations. It’s time to move along.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll get your way regardless, so don’t push your will on others. A renewed interest in something or someone from your past will encourage you to reconnect. Romance is favored.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Look to someone you respect for answers, not to acquaintances who know little about you. Avoid being the topic of conversation by keeping your personal life secret.

