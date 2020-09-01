AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Hard work will pay off. Rely on lessons from your past to get ahead now. Do what’s best for you, instead of doing what someone wants you to do. Don’t shy away from opportunity.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Make changes that suit your needs. Helping others is fine, but make sure you get something in return. Love and romance look promising. Share your feelings and take action.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take better care of yourself. Refuse to get involved in something that isn’t to your advantage. Focus on self-preservation, moderation and personal gain.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — It’s up to you to take the wheel and make things happen. Delegate chores, responsibilities and jobs you cannot handle yourself. Be innovative and eager to try something new.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Think twice before you believe what you hear or pass it along. Expect someone to exaggerate or mislead you. Question what’s possible before you sign up for something that might jeopardize your finances or friendships.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — It’s OK to toot your horn to ensure that people know what you are capable of doing. Take advantage of any situation that allows you to get ahead. Romance is favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Put your effort where it counts. Focus on taking care of unfinished business and physically taking action to reach your goal. Refuse to let anyone sidetrack you with grand yet empty schemes. Do your own thing.

