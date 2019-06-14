Saturday, June 15
You’ll gain strength if you make diet and fitness priorities. Sign up for classes that will help you gain momentum and keep you mentally and physically in tune. How you present who you are and what you have to offer will determine the responses you receive. Romance is highlighted.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be secretive about the personal or physical changes you want to make. Research the possibilities and take the simplest path. Confidence comes from within.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep your personal affairs and feelings secret. Concentrate on a project that you can accomplish with a little help from a friend. A change will improve a meaningful relationship.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t let the actions of others discourage you. Make personal gains, positive changes and physical improvements your priorities. Socializing and romance are featured.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Helping others will bring you satisfaction as well as information that will help you with future projects. A change of attitude will help you handle delicate personal situations with ease.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take care of your responsibilities and move on to more enjoyable pastimes. Make plans with someone you enjoy spending time with in order to ease stress. Romance is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Go in search of information and explore new possibilities and projects. The more you use your creativity, the easier it will be to improve your life and relationships.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Focus on what’s important to you. Spend time with the person or people who make you feel good about who you are and what you have to offer. Romance is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stick to what and who you know and trust. Refuse to let someone meddle in your personal business. Effect changes that suit you and that are conducive to making your life easier.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Self- and home improvements should be on your to-do list. The physical changes you make will cheer you up and encourage you to socialize or host a get-together. Romance is in the stars.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Get involved in events or activities that are engaging and stimulate your mind. Evaluate your accomplishments and consider how to best bring about positive change. Personal improvement is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Set goals and finish what you start. Don’t leave room for complaints or criticism. Once your responsibilities are taken care of, plan to do something that makes you happy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make suggestions, ask for input and enforce changes. Make home and family improvements or rekindle the flame with a loved one. A positive attitude will bring good results.
