PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A change regarding how others perceive you will depend on what you are willing to do and how well you manage situations that require insight and mediation.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — A change to the way you do things will help you cut corners. Getting into an argument will work against you. Take pride in what you do and avoid criticism.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Altering how you work will make it easier for you to bring about the changes you want to make. Don’t take on something that will cost you physically, emotionally or financially.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Personal satisfaction will lift your spirits and give you the confidence you need to pursue your personal and professional goals. Romance is in the stars.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Avoid getting into a spat with someone who doesn’t share your opinions. Be imaginative and show interest in what others do, but don’t leave yourself open for criticism. Practice moderation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A personal change will encourage you to take on more responsibility. Before you make unrealistic promises, consider the time and cost involved. Romance and home improvements are favored.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Mix things up. Using social media, you will discover groups that share your concerns and interests. Think before you speak; an impulsive response will lead to trouble.

