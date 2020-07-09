SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stick to the people who bring out the best in you. Walk away from temptation and emotional situations that are bound to cause trouble. Focus on home and family.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An opportunity that comes your way will change how you live and do things. Don’t be afraid to take a unique path. The diversion will encourage mental stimulation and new beginnings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Physical activities are encouraged. Consider what you enjoyed doing in past years and find a way to incorporate a similar fitness routine into your life. Romance is on the rise.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Channel your energy into a good cause instead of letting anger and frustration take control. Help a cause you believe in to lift your spirits.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Maintain poise, integrity and your reputation. Keep a steady pace, look at every angle and find an outlet that will help you channel frustration into something constructive. Romance is encouraged.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Revisit something you used to enjoy doing and consider how you can incorporate it into your current lifestyle. Someone from your past will spark your interest or offer a noteworthy opinion.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Emotional manipulation is prevalent. Before you do or say anything, consider your motives or the motives of whomever you are dealing with today. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

