Friday, July 10
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look at situations from every angle. Anger won’t help you find a solution, but using your intelligence and experience will lead to a worthwhile change. When obstacles prevail, find an alternative.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t make a fuss or get involved in someone else’s melodrama. Put more emphasis on improving your appearance, doing things for others and nurturing meaningful relationships.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A wakeup call will motivate you. You’ll have a change of heart that will rearrange the way you live, how you do things and with whom you associate.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Live and learn. Recognize disappointment as a lesson that will help you avoid getting into the same predicament twice. It’s time to focus on your physical and emotional well-being.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Handle interference with intelligence. Know your objective and stick to your plan. Your happiness depends on doing what’s best for you, regardless of what someone else wants or says.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stick to the people who bring out the best in you. Walk away from temptation and emotional situations that are bound to cause trouble. Focus on home and family.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An opportunity that comes your way will change how you live and do things. Don’t be afraid to take a unique path. The diversion will encourage mental stimulation and new beginnings.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Physical activities are encouraged. Consider what you enjoyed doing in past years and find a way to incorporate a similar fitness routine into your life. Romance is on the rise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Channel your energy into a good cause instead of letting anger and frustration take control. Help a cause you believe in to lift your spirits.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Maintain poise, integrity and your reputation. Keep a steady pace, look at every angle and find an outlet that will help you channel frustration into something constructive. Romance is encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Revisit something you used to enjoy doing and consider how you can incorporate it into your current lifestyle. Someone from your past will spark your interest or offer a noteworthy opinion.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Emotional manipulation is prevalent. Before you do or say anything, consider your motives or the motives of whomever you are dealing with today. It’s better to be safe than sorry.
